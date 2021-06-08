Amid Salman Khan feud, KRK says 'Bollywood ka gunde bhai doesn't know the A of acting'

A day after actor Salman Khan filed an application before a Mumbai court demanding contempt action be initiated against self-proclaimed critic and actor Kamaal R Khan, KRK on Tuesday seemingly slammed the Radhe actor. Salman had filed an application against KRK for continuing to make defamatory remarks despite an undertaking not to do so.

Taking to Twitter, KRK alluded to Salman as 'Bollywood ke gunde bhai (Bollywood's goon)' saying that he doesn't know acting. He also added that Salman has had a loss of hundreds of crores because of KRK's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai review.

KRK tweeted, "Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai Ka Dukh Mujhse Dekha Nahi Jata! Ek Akele critic Ne Iss Bechare Ka Poora career Khatam Kar Diya! Lekin career Thaa Hi Kahan. Acting Ka A Nahi Aata! Zabardasti Ka star Tha! Bas Mujhe Public Ko Ye Batane main, Thoda Time Laga (I'm unable to witness the grief of Bollywood's goon! A critic has ended his career! But his career was already over. He doesn't know the A of acting. He was a forced star! I just needed some time to tell this to the public)! #SatyamevJayate!"

"If you are expecting Rs.500 crore business of your film and one number one Critic in the world does finish it on Rs.10-15Cr only, So obviously you will become mad," he also tweeted. KRK added, "Ek Bada Aadmi Tab Tak Nahi Bil Bilaiga, Jab Tak 100-200Cr Ka Nuksaan Naa Ho Jayega! Iss Bechare Ka Bhi Ho Gaya (A famous person will not bellow unless he has a loss of 100-200 cr! This poor person also had a loss)!"

The application submitted was in a defamation suit filed by Salman seeking to restrain KRK from directly or indirectly making and uploading videos or any other content on the actor, his business ventures and films/projects.

When the defamation suit was heard in May, KRK's advocate Manoj Gadkari had told the court that his client would not make any further defamatory posts or remarks against Salman till the next date of hearing.

Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee hits back as Nia Sharma takes a dig at her over Pearl V Puri rape case

KRK is involved in a legal battle with Salman. Salman has sued KRK over allegations of corruption but the Deshdrohi actor claims that it is in retaliation for his negative review of Radhe.