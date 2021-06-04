KRK reveals names of Bollywood stars whom he calls 'brother', list includes Salman Khan's friend Sanjay Dutt

Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has listed his friends in Bollywood. KRK, as he is commonly known, is involved in a legal tussle with actor Salman Khan, and has been claiming in recent social media posts that he is a beloved figure in the film industry.

On Friday, he wrote in a tweet that everyone from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan are like 'brothers' to him. He tagged every celebrity that he mentioned in his tweet.

He also wrote in a separate tweet that no one has spoken in support of 'Bollywood ka gunda bhai (Bollywood's goon)', because he is detested within the film community. "Bollywood people don’t want to see him in Bollywood at all. They all hate him," he wrote. Although KRK didn't name Salman, and hasn't in any of his post-lawsuit tweets, he used the nickname that Salman is popularly called by.

He wrote, "Main Toh @AnilKapoor Ko Bhi Bhai Bolta Hoon! @Riteishd Aur @juniorbachchan Ko Bhi Bhai Bolta Hoon! @vivekoberoi and @duttsanjay Ko Bhi Bhai Hi Bolta Hoon! @iamsrk aur @iHrithik Ko Bhi Bhai Hi Bolta Hun. Pata Na i Ye media Wale mere Tweets Ka Galat Matlab Kyon Nikalte Rahte Hain. (I call Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan my brothers. I don't know why the media misinterprets my tweets)."

Also read: Mika Singh reaches Kamaal R Khan’s house, promises not to beat him up: ‘You are my son’

Salman has sued KRK over allegations of corruption, although the Deshdrohi actor maintains that it is in retaliation for his negative review of Salman's latest film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Following the legal notice, KRK has been publicly criticised by singer Mika Singh and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni. Over the years, many from Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Vikram Bhatt, and Anurag Kashyap have criticised KRK on social media.

