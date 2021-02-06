Amit Sadh: I’ve not come here to become a star, I aspire to be an artiste who’s all for equal opportunities
With four projects including Breathe: Into the Shadows, Shakuntala Devi that released back-to-back on the web, Amit Sadh had a great 2020. And he started this year, too, on a high note with another web series that garnered him a lot of praise. Grateful with the way things are working out for him, the actor shares that nothing is ever easy and everyone has their hustle. And perhaps that’s why, he doesn’t believe in the insider-outsider narrative.
“The industry belongs to everyone who’s passionate, talented and hardworking. No one should make anyone feel that he or she doesn’t belong here. No hope should be crushed or questioned. We must work together in making it a thriving place so that talent gets its due,” he explains.
Of late, Bollywood has been under a lot of scrutiny for certain biases that which many feel are discouraging newer talent from taking the plunge. Accepting the possibility, Sadh urges everyone to not give up.
“If you’re talented and disciplined, you’ll make it. Don’t allow anyone to change your principles or coax you in doing something that you don’t want to. Every artiste is unique and that uniqueness would make you shine. Listen to your inner voice and keep walking,” he adds.
Sadh says that he himself follows this approach and stays away from negativity.
“I’m not a star and I’ve not come to become a star. I aspire to become an artiste, who’s all for equal opportunities. We need to create a healthy environment, so that next time when a girl or a boy from Manipur or Kanpur tells their parents that they want to move to Mumbai to work in the film industry, they should be proud of their children’s choice and not worry,” states the 41-year-old.
Talking about having a level playing ground, the actor is happy with the emergence of OTT platforms and how both performers and audiences are enjoying the space.
“OTT seems to be the way forward. It’s good to have another medium where you can explore new things. So many people are getting opportunities. The more the work, the more people will be employed,” says Sadh, who portrayed the role of Kargil war hero, major Deep Singh Sengar in the recent web show Jeet Ki Zid.
Having said that, he’s quick to add that it’s not fair to compare mediums and give verdicts about the future. “Be it TV, films, stage, radio or web, every medium is different and have equal importance. We just need to upgrade from time to time to stay relevant,” he ends.
