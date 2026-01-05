Amitabh Bachchan admits that he feels ‘stuck’ after finishing Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 shoot: ‘The days seem too long’

Amitabh Bachchan is missing being on the KBC set. The grand finale of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 aired on Friday night at 9 PM. The host bid farewell to the season on an emotional note, thanking the audience for their love and support. Now, in his daily blog on Tumblr, the 83-year-old actor has shared that he is feeling ‘stuck’ after the end of the season and is trying to return to normalcy at work. Amitabh Bachchan bid an emotional farewell to Kaun Banega Crorepati a few days ago.

What Amitabh wrote

In his latest post, Amitabh wrote: “Its been hardly a few days to the end of the season and the days seem too long to bring to some semblance of the ethics of work .. no work is a synonym for a sluggish walk through a wet vast wasteland.”

He went on to add, “Stuck in it .. shall try the very best to pull the weary legs out and move.”

Amitabh's speech

Meanwhile, Amitabh had expressed his gratitude in the beginning of the final episode. “Whenever I have said wholeheartedly that I am coming, you have welcomed me with open arms. When I laughed, you laughed with me, and when my eyes filled with tears, you shed tears too. You have been my companions on this journey, from the beginning to the very end. I can only say this much to you: if you are here, this game exists. And if this game exists, then I exist. Thank you so much,” he said. Amitabh’s speech was met with cheers from the audience.

The latest season of KBC featured Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Amitabh’s grandchildren Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda, and several other celebrities as guests.

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.