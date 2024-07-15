Amitabh Bachchan and Ravi Kishan praise each other for Kalki 2898 AD and Laapataa Ladies: 'Megastar of century'

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's grand wedding celebrations were all about glitz and glamour. Amitabh Bachchan, who recently attended the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant and Radhika, met actor-politician Ravi Kishan. In the video from the event shared by Ravi, the duo can be seen praising each other for Laapataa Ladies and Kalki 2898 AD. Ravi lauded the veteran actor and called him ‘megastar of millennium.’ (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reacts as Rajinikanth tries to touch his feet at Ambani event) Ravi Kishan praised Amitabh Bachchan's performance in Kalki 2898 AD.

Ravi Kishan lauds Amitabh Bachchan

The video starts with Amitabh saying, “Bohot accha kaam kiya (You did a very good job).” Ravi then replies, “Main kya kehne ja raha tha aap to bhula hi diye (You made me forget what I was about to say).” The latter hugs him as the Laapataa Ladies actor is seen emotionally overwhelmed.

The BJP MP then points out at others capturing the video and tells, “Ye sab log paglaye the ki theatre me hi dekhenge film (These people went crazy that they want to experience the film in theatre).” Amitabh replies, “Kuchh Nahi bas chhota sa role tha humara (Nothing much, I had a small part in the movie).” The lady recording the clip says, “It was beautiful. Aapke aate hi we had goosebumps (We got goosebumps when you came on-screen).”

Ravi captioned his post as, “I was praising his character in Kalki and great hero of the century Mr. @amitabhbachchan ji Laapataa Ladies was praising my character Manohar. He reflects great artist and great personality. That's why he is the megastar of the century. His love became a blessing…"

A fan commented, “Two legends from Uttar Pradesh.” Another fan wrote, “Dono Ko Awadhi Me Baat Karte Hue Bada Anand Aaya Mumbai Aakar Apni Bhasa Me Baat Karna Lagbhag Log Bhool Jate. Love You (Both of them enjoyed talking in Awadhi. People almost forgot to talk in their own language after coming to Mumbai. Love You.”

Amitabh plays the character of Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Amitabh will soon be seen in Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil action-thriller Vettaiyan.