Amitabh Bachchan buys 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland, sends ventilators to BMC

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has said that he has bought 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland 'in our hour of need'. In his latest blog post, he wrote that oxygen concentrators have also been ordered from another source, adding that 'about 60 of them should be coming in in a few days'.

Amitabh has a special connection with Poland and especially Wroclaw, a city that had honoured his late father eminent Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In October 2020, he had shared a glimpse of a square in Wroclaw that has been named after his father. He had called it a moment of immense pride for his family as well as for India.

On Thursday, he wrote in his blog, "The general call from the places that were in need of help had been for the urgent need of Oxygen Concentrators. These are and were difficult to procure and when I was not getting any immediate source to acquire them my friend and the Indian Consul in Wroclaw stepped forward...came out with the name and details of a Polish Company that was making them...I immediately placed an order for 50 Oxygen Concentrators..."

"So I have bought 50 concentrators and they shall be shipped out on the 15th of May. My gratitude that I have mentioned above is to all , in getting LOT Polish Airlines , that is delivering the equipment, to waive the freight charges as a gesture of helping us in our hour of need...in a few days I shall be buying another 50 hopefully of the 10 litre ones and donate them to a Hospital with proper medical care," he added.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit remembers late choreographer Saroj Khan scolding her: 'Why are you crying? Don't ever cry in life'

He also added that on Thursday he already sent 10 ventilators to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and municipal hospitals in Mumbai. "The BMC the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation when I said I wished to donate something for the cause, told me to not give money, but to get them Ventilators...I had ordered 20 ventilators, 10 of which have arrived to day and I am happy that I was able to deliver them to the BMC and a few Municipal Hospitals in Mumbai today. The balance 10 should be in by the 25th and they shall also be distributed to some more Hospitals in need of them," he further wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON