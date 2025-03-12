Amitabh Bachchan buys 54,454 sq ft land in Ayodhya 10 km away from Ram Mandir: Report

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has invested in Ayodhya for the second time since the consecration of Ram Mandir in 2024. A TOI report claims that he bought his second piece of land there via his trust and that it is located 10 kilometres away from the temple. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan ‘ek pitaa ka garv’, shares why he got award at HT's India's Most Stylish) Amitabh Bachchan has bought another land in Ayodhya for charitable purposes.(Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)

Amitabh Bachchan buys land in Ayodhya again

The report states that the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust, which was formed in 2013 in honour of Amitabh’s father, purchased the land. It is 54,454 square feet and is the second land he has bought there. On January 16 last year, the actor bought a piece of land at Haveli Avadh. The transaction was valued at ₹4.54 crore then.

Pratap Singh, the assistant inspector general of the stamp and registration department of Ayodhya, confirmed to the publication, “We can only confirm that sale deeds have taken place. Once the building plan is approved by the local development authority, one would know what is going to be the purpose of the two investments.”

Both the land deals were reportedly done by Rajesh Rishikesh Yadav on behalf of the actor. They also quoted a source as saying that the land in Haveli Avadh would be used for residential purposes while the bigger land bought now would be used for charitable purposes.

Recent work

After the 2022 film Uunchai, Amitabh only played cameo appearances in the 2023 films Ghoomer and Ganapath. In 2024, he starred in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan as his co-stars. He played Ashwatthama in the Telugu film, and his performance was well received. He also starred in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. He played Sathyadev Bramhadutt Pande in the cop drama that also starred Fahadh Faasil.