Amitabh Bachchan calls himself 'idiot', apologises, expresses gratitude to fan over this error. Here's what happened

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan penned a note correcting himself over an error he made recently. Taking to his blog on Sunday, Amitabh called himself 'an idiot' and also apologised to his fans for attributing a song by late singer Bob Dylan to the Beatles. In his note, Amitabh also wrote that he was 'desperately trying to' wrap up work on Sunday to meet his fans at Jalsa. (Also Read | From Dharmendra, Dev Anand, Raaj Kumar and finally Amitabh Bachchan: Ram Sethi reveals 'how Zanjeer started')

Amitabh Bachchan makes correction on Sunday

Taking to his blog on Sunday, Amitabh wrote, "Oh dear .. left very early for work and have had to time to meet the Ef here .. and I am desperately trying to finish the work so I can be at the GOJ in time ..But before that, a correction .. my apologies .. and my gratitude to the most efficient Ef for pointing it out to me."

He also added, "The 'the answer my friends is blowing in the wind …' is NOT the Beatles .. its Bob Dylan .. yes of course .. such an idiot I am .. so do excuse the error .. shall correct it immediately .. till then my love." Bob Dylan's Blowin' in the Wind is from the 1963 album The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan.

What Amitabh wrote on Saturday?

On Saturday he had written, "There are moments in life when you give .. give because you wish to .. no compulsion, no reward expected, no reason .. just to give ..Do I do wrong .. do I announce .. do I make that public .. do I seek aggrandisement from the others or the moral social attribute givers of the Universe .. ? ''The answer my friend is written in the Wind .. the answer is written in the Wind~ the Beatles (he struck off the two words) an atrocious error .. ~ its BOB DYLAN !!!!!"

He had also added, "And so in this realm of uncertainty and resolve .. we survive .. and see the unfortunate that do not .. puzzled and remorse .. why they .. how they .. why the lag the difference the defined alienation .. they did some wrong .. the others did some right .. ? who decided that for them and who for the others .. ?"

Fans will see Amitabh in Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages--Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Amitabh will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84.

