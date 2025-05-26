Amitabh Bachchan calls it ‘incredible achievement’ as India becomes 4th largest economy in world

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has given fans yet another glimpse of his patriotic side in a new post, as he hailed India becoming the fourth-largest economy in the world. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) early on Monday, Amitabh also saluted Agniveers. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on ‘brilliant’ Operation Sindoor, returns to blog with long note on ‘rakshas, monsters’) Amitabh Bachchan spoke at length about India's economy and Agniveers.

On X, Amitabh shared a picture collage of the Agniveers. He wrote, "Agniveer Zindabad. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!! Jai Hind." In another post, he tweeted, “T 5390(ii) -Jai Hind! India 4th largest economy in the World .. USA, China, Germany, India ..and 2.5 - 3 yrs will become 3rd largest. United States: With a GDP of $30.51 trillion. China: With a GDP of $19.23 trillion. Germany: With a GDP of $4.74 trillion. India: approx $ 4 trillion.”

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote further, “.. and as I said on the X .. we become the 4th largest economy in the World, beating Japan .. (man dancing emoji).. and in another 2.5 to 3 yrs shall become the 3rd largest economy in the World !!”

"What an incredible achievement for a country that became Independent just 75 yrs + ago ..How many other nations that got Independent 75 yrs back, have attained this kind of achievement," he added. NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said on Saturday that India has overtaken Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world. He added that India’s economy is now worth $4 trillion and only the United States, China, and Germany have larger economies.

On his blog on Monday, Amitabh also spoke about the Agniveers. He said, “.. and what of the AgniVeers .. the young fighters that fought to protect us during this recent attack on our land ..The Agniveers are young, dynamic fighters serving under India’s Agnipath scheme. Trained with discipline and patriotism, they embody courage and commitment.”

Amitabh saluted the Agniveers for facing the “enemy with courage and valour”. “These soldiers serve for four years, gaining vital military experience. Agniveers represent a bold step in modernising India’s defence forces with youth, energy, and nationalistic spirit at their core. I salute them in facing the enemy with courage and valour,” he added.