Amitabh Bachchan confirms son Abhishek Bachchan will star with Shah Rukh Khan in King

Abhishek's next is with Shah Rukh

Amitabh took to his X (previously Twitter) account to share a fan who posted an exclusive report that Abhishek will be playing a negative role in Shah Rukh Khan's King. The fan page wrote, “Those Who have seen Abhishek Sir's in Breathe into the Shadows, Raavan and BB, Will know what level of Performance as a negative role he can give. Never ever doubt him. @juniorbachchan”

Meanwhile, Amitabh wrote in the caption, “all the best Abhishek .. It is TIME !!!”

The first report of Abhishek's casting in King was shared by Peeping Moon on Monday. It added that Abhishek will “play a sophisticated villain facing off against Shah Rukh's mafia persona.” The film will be produced by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Abhishek and Shah Rukh had previously worked in Farah Khan's Happy New Year.

More details

The source also added, “Abhishek is an actor whose full potential has yet to be fully realized. He has the ability to astonish audiences when given complex roles. King presents him in an out-and-out negative role for the first time in such a large-scale commercial movie, and he is sure to make a significant impact with his performance. The Jr. Bachchan was surprised when he was offered this role but accepted it immediately, intrigued by the depth of his character. It’s a special role, and Siddharth Anand has grand plans to present Abhishek in a manner audiences have never seen before.”

Suhana will be playing a young girl coming to terms with a life-altering situation. The film will also mark her theatrical debut. She made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period film The Archies on Netflix India last year.

Abhishek was last seen in R Balki's Ghoomer, while Shah Rukh had a blockbuster 2023 with three successful releases- Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.