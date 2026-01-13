Amitabh Bachchan gets competitive during finger cricket face-off with Sachin Tendulkar, internet cheers for both

What was the final result? They both tied, with Amitabh saying, “I will keep half of the cup, and he will keep another half of the cup.”

In the video, the two icons are seen laughing and thoroughly enjoying the game, turning the moment into pure fun. At one point, Amitabh gets visibly excited, playfully showing his competitive side as he animatedly discusses his score with a third person present in the room. Sachin was seen laughing his heart out at that moment.

On Tuesday, Amitabh took to X, formerly known as Twitter , to share a video of himself playing a fun round of finger cricket with Sachin. Amitabh met Sachin recently at ISPL season 3 in Surat.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar were recently seen playing a fun game of finger cricket, and that was enough to send the internet into a collective overdrive. From Amitabh’s playful competitiveness to Sachin’s sporting spirit, the face-off had fans grinning ear to ear.

Social media users were quick to gush over the video, calling it a wholesome sight. Fans loved watching two national icons let their guard down and simply have fun, with many saying the clip felt like pure nostalgia.

“When two legends meets fire blow up,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Two legend in a Frame.” “Two legends and a timeless game,” one shared. Another gushed, “Watching you play ‘finger cricket’ with the God of Cricket is pure joy, sir.”

“Love to see you both,” one wrote. Another shared, “Master blaster with mahanayak.”

“Absolutely… Fantastic,” one mentioned.

Meanwhile, Amitabh also shared some pictures from his outing in Surat on his official blog, writing, “.. the spontaneous love and affection simply so emotional that words fail .. and then the ISPL and the time spent with the God of Cricket - Sachin Tendulkar .. what times .. !! and then back by the evening.”

Amitabh's latest films When it comes to the big screen, Amitabh was most recently seen in Vettaiyan, a Tamil-language action drama film directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. The film also stars Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

He was also seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. Amitabh was also seen hosting the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, which concluded recently.