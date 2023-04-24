Amitabh Bachchan has hilarious response as he gets blue tick back on Twitter: 'Paise bharwa liye aur kehte ho free...'

As Twitter restored the blue tick verification for accounts with more than one million followers on the platform, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had the most hilarious response. He wondered why he paid for the subscription, despite having 48.4 million followers. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan sings 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' for restored blue tick) Amitabh Bachchan responds to blue tick marks being restored on Twitter.

Amitabh tweeted late Sunday, "Are maare gae Gulfam, biraj me maare gae Gulfam. Ae Twitter mausi, chahchi, beheni, tai, bua... jhauaan bhar ke ta naam hain tumhaar. Paise bharwa liye hamara neel kamal khaatir. Ab kahat ho jekar 1 m follower unkar neel kamal free ma. Humar to 48.4 m hain, ab? Khel khatam, paisa hajam? (Gulfam is dead. Oh Twitter aunt, you have so many names. You got us to pay for the blue tick and now you tell us that anyone with more than 1 million follower gets it for free. I have 48.4 million, what should I do now? I have already paid the money)?"

Last week, Twitter withdrew the blue tick verification marks from all legacy verified accounts and retained them only for the accounts that subscribed to Twitter Blue and paid a subscription fees. Amitabh has been responding to the developments in Hindi.

Addressing Twitter as ‘Twitter bhaiya (brother)’, Amitabh first wrote that he had paid the subscription and requested for his blue tick mark to be restrored on his account. Later, when it was restored, he thanked Twitter and even wrote a song for Elon Musk - Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk.

Over the weekend, Amitabh switched from addressing Twitter as 'bhaiya' to 'mausi'. He also explained the switch. “E leo! Aur musibat aai gai! Sab puchat hai Twitter ke tum bhaiyya bulaae raheo! Ab mausi kaisi hoi gai? To hum samjhawa, ki pehle Twitter ke nisaani ek tho kukkur raha to oka bhaiya bulawa Ab u fir se ek fudakiya ban gawa hai, to fudakiya to chidiya hot hai na, to mausi (Here's a new problem! People are now asking me why I used address Twitter as brother and am now addressing it as aunt. So, let me explain. Earlier, the sign for Twitter was a dog, so I addressed it as brother, now it is back to being a bird so aunt it is).”

