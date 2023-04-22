Amitabh Bachchan sings 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' for 'bhaiyya' Elon Musk, thanks him for restoring Twitter blue tick

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has thanked Twitter CEO Elon Musk, in a dialect of eastern Uttar Pradesh, after the blue tick was restored to his social media account. Taking to Twitter early on Saturday, Amitabh wrote, "T 4624 - ae Musk bhaiyya! Bahut bahut dhanyavaad det hain ham aapaka! Uu, neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage (T 4624 - Hey Musk brother! I thank you very much! The blue tick has been added in front of my name)!" (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan wants his blue tick back on Twitter) Amitabh Bachchan sang 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' for Elon Musk.

"Ab ka batayi bhaiyya! (Grinning face with smiling eyes emoji) gaana gaye ka mann karat hai hamaar! Sanbo ka? Ee leo suna: "Tu cheez badee hai musk musk ... too cheez badee hai, musk (What to say now brother! I want to sing a song! Do you want to listen? Listen then: "Tu cheez badee hai musk musk ... too cheez badee hai, musk)."

The original song, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, is from the 1994 film Mohra. The song was picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Directed by Rajiv Rai, the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Grover, and Paresh Rawal among others.

On Friday, Amitabh made a request for the restoration of the Twitter blue tick. "T 4623 - Hey Twitter brother! Are you listening? Now I even paid...so put back the blue lotus (tick) in front of my name, so that people know that it is Amitabh Bachchan only. I have already made request with folded hands, now should I fall at your feet?"

Twitter started following a pay model and many high-profile users lost their verified blue ticks. Earlier it was announced that the microblogging site will remove the verified check-mark status of accounts that Twitter had verified before Elon Musk's takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organizations plan, Variety reported.

Amitabh will be seen in the upcoming movie Section 84, a courtroom drama thriller written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film will also star Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The upcoming movie is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar.

Fans will also see Amitabh in Project K, helmed by Nag Ashwin. Project K also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The film will hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

