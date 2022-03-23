Amitabh Bachchan loves Dasvi trailer, tells Abhishek Bachchan, ‘Bhaiyu, simply love the moves, prayers are with you'

Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film, Dasvi. The trailer released on Wednesday and introduced Abhishek as a proud, convicted Chief Minister, who decides to pursue class 10 during his time in jail. The film stars Nimrat Kaur as his wife Bimla Devi and Yami Gautam as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal. Also read: Dasvi trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a proud ‘Jat politician’ triggered by Yami Gautam’s IPS officer to finish class 10

Reacting to a fan post about Dasvi trailer, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, "Bhaiyu .. my love and my blessings ever for this .. so much, so different from your last one and simply love the moves .. prayers are with you .."

Bhaiyu .. my love and my blessings ever for this .. so much , so different from your last one and simply love the moves .. prayers are with you .. 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/j2m4rIjGHF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2022

Ajay Devgn had unveiled the teaser of Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi on Twitter. Sharing it on Twitter, he wrote, “Chaudhary saab @juniorbachchan all the best for your #Dasvi Zabardast Trailer! Looking forward to watching the film on 7th April.” The film is reportedly inspired from the life of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala who cleared his Class 12 exam at the age of 82, during his time in jail after he was convicted in the teachers’ recruitment scam case.

The trailer opened with Abhishek as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who is sent to jail after being convicted in a corruption case. He remains arrogant and proud and refuses to live by the book in jail, until IPS officer Yami Gautam hurts his ego and he decides to pursue class 10 during his time behind bars.

Dasvi is from the producers of Hindi Medium, Stree and Mimi and marks the directorial debut of Tushar Jalota. The film is written by Ritesh Shah and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios. It will begin streaming on Netflix and JioCinema 7 April onwards.

Abhishek was last seen in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas. He played the titular assassin in the spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani. Besides Dasvi, he also has SSS-7 in pipeline.

