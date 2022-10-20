Amitabh Bachchan recalls dad's wise words when he couldn't act in a play

Amitabh Bachchan had once rehearsed for his school play but could not take part in the final performance as he fell ill at the time. When the actor was sad, his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan told him that one must be happy in all circumstances and believe that God has a better plan. Amitabh recalled his childhood while talking to a contestant on his popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan dances, sings in ad)

When contestant Surabhi Geetey told Amitabh that Agatha Christie is her favourite author, the actor said that he participated in school plays based on Agatha's story And Then There Were None. He was playing the role of the judge.

Amitabh said, “I was there till the final day practice and when I actually had to act on the stage I was diagnosed with measles and was asked to stay at the hospital. Unfortunately I couldn’t take part in this play, someone else ended up doing my part. My hospital was on higher ground so I could see them and hear what was happening and watch how the other was performing. My parents had also come because it was founder’s day and they got to know that I was sick and they came to the hospital and sat with me until the play was going on."

He added, "My Bapuji sat beside me till the play finished and he taught me a very big lesson that day 'mann ka ho toh acha, nah ho toh zyaada acha (It is good if things go as per your plan, if not, it is evens better). Later I asked him mann ka ho toh acha na ho toh zyaada acha kaise ho sakta hain (It is good indeed if things go as per plan, but how can it be better if things do not go as per per plan)? He then told me that if things do not go as per your plan, it's way better because it is God’s plan and his will definitely be something big and better for you in future."

Recalling the rehearsals, Amitabh added, "In the story slowly everyone dies in the play and side workers were supposed to pick up the dead bodies and the judge gets up in the last. In my school, the workers were picking up everyone and also picking me up and I was telling them to not pick me up, I have to talk still.”

