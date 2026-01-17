Amitabh Bachchan regrets not learning things about work many years ago, says energy has diminished with ‘time and age’

In his latest post, Amitabh said, “Each day is a learning .. and the regret is that what needs to be learnt should have been learnt many many years ago .. the regret is more because what is being learnt now did not exist then .. and now the desire and effort and energy to learn diminishes - with time and age.”

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most iconic stars of the Indian film industry, having worked for more than four decades in a variety of films. The 83 year-old has won four National Awards for Best Actor, a record in that category. However, the veteran actor feels that there were many things that he could have learnt years ago. He took to his blog to share the regret of not learning things about his job when there was time.

‘If you are unaware…’ He went on to add, “The speed of inventions and fresh new systems is so rapid that, by the the time you are beginning to learn it time has passed .. So the takeaway today from several meetings is to get the basics in place and then hire the best recent talents and experts to carry out the job, and the job is done. If you are unaware or not qualified to accomplish a given job, no issue. You accept it, then hire it out to experts of choice and get it done. the job accepted .. hired out .. and done ..”

He concluded by saying what has changed in today's workplace. “In my time .. if you did not know the job, you regretted and did not or could not do it .. but now you take up the job, and get it done through OUTSOURCING. oh boy what a relief to have got the term right," he wrote.

Amitabh recently wrapped up the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh last featured in Vettaiyan, a Tamil-language action drama film directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. The film also stars Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.