Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan's Silsila, Sridevi's Chandni to re-release in cinemas during Valentine Week

This Valentine's week, retro cinema lovers are in for a treat as Bollywood cult-classics Silsila, Awara, Aradhana, and Chandni are set for re-release in theatres with better picture quality. Amitabh Bachchana-Rekha's Silsila and Rishi Kapoor-Sridevi's Chandni to re-release in cinemas.

The yesteryear cult classics of Bollywood are set to re-release on the big screens with its restored 4K version by the National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission.

Amitabh Bachchan's Silisila will be released on the first day of Valentine's Week, which is February 7. It was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Shashi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is renowned for its evergreen songs, including Dekha Ek Khwab, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and others. It was released in 1981. The music was composed by Shiv-Hari.

Following its re-release, late actor Sridevi's blockbuster film Chandni will hit the theatres on Valentine's Day. It was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in lead roles along with Sridevi. It was the third highest-grossing film of 1989. The performance of Sridevi was widely appreciated by critics and audiences.

Raj Kapoor's crime-drama film Awara is next in the line, with its release scheduled on February 21 in PVR and INOX cinemas. Considered one of the greatest Hindi films, it starred Raj Kapoor, Nargis and Prithviraj Kapoor in the lead roles. It was released in 1951.

It will be followed by Rajesh Khanna's Aradhana, which will be re-released in theatres on February 28. The film has been restored in stunning 4K by NFDC and the National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission.

Sharing the update, PVR Cinemas, through their Instagram handle, wrote, “This month of romance, let timeless love sweep you off your feet! We're bringing iconic stories back to the big screen, including cult-classic Aradhana – now restored in stunning 4K by NFDC - National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission.”

Recently, Padmaavat was re-released in theatres on January 24. It stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.