Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan's Silsila, Sridevi's Chandni to re-release in cinemas during Valentine Week

ANI |
Feb 05, 2025 10:31 AM IST

This Valentine's week, retro cinema lovers are in for a treat as cult classics Silsila, Awara, Aradhana, and Chandni are set for re-release in theatres.

This Valentine's week, retro cinema lovers are in for a treat as Bollywood cult-classics Silsila, Awara, Aradhana, and Chandni are set for re-release in theatres with better picture quality.

Amitabh Bachchana-Rekha's Silsila and Rishi Kapoor-Sridevi's Chandni to re-release in cinemas.
Amitabh Bachchana-Rekha's Silsila and Rishi Kapoor-Sridevi's Chandni to re-release in cinemas.

The yesteryear cult classics of Bollywood are set to re-release on the big screens with its restored 4K version by the National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission.

Amitabh Bachchan's Silisila will be released on the first day of Valentine's Week, which is February 7. It was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Shashi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is renowned for its evergreen songs, including Dekha Ek Khwab, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and others. It was released in 1981. The music was composed by Shiv-Hari.

Following its re-release, late actor Sridevi's blockbuster film Chandni will hit the theatres on Valentine's Day. It was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in lead roles along with Sridevi. It was the third highest-grossing film of 1989. The performance of Sridevi was widely appreciated by critics and audiences.

Raj Kapoor's crime-drama film Awara is next in the line, with its release scheduled on February 21 in PVR and INOX cinemas. Considered one of the greatest Hindi films, it starred Raj Kapoor, Nargis and Prithviraj Kapoor in the lead roles. It was released in 1951.

It will be followed by Rajesh Khanna's Aradhana, which will be re-released in theatres on February 28. The film has been restored in stunning 4K by NFDC and the National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission.

Sharing the update, PVR Cinemas, through their Instagram handle, wrote, “This month of romance, let timeless love sweep you off your feet! We're bringing iconic stories back to the big screen, including cult-classic Aradhana – now restored in stunning 4K by NFDC - National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission.”

Recently, Padmaavat was re-released in theatres on January 24. It stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On