Amitabh Bachchan posts throwback pic with son Abhishek, shares how he gave his first autograph at the age of 14
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a sweet memory with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh posted a throwback photo, featuring a young Abhishek, sitting on his lap.
The photo is from 1990, when Abhishek was all of 14 years old. Amitabh looks handsome while Abhishek has a confused expression on his face. The picture was clicked in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, erstwhile Soviet Union. "Tashkent , Soviet Union .. 1900’s .. where he signed his first autograph.. Abhishek," Amitabh captioned the photo.
The duo's fans loved getting an early morning treat from the past. "Love and respect for Senior and Junior Bachchan," wrote one. Another fan corrected his caption and wrote, "Sir I think you mean 1990’s."
In 2015, Amitabh had shared another picture from the same event in Tashkent when he and late actors Raj and Shashi Kapoor had sung Saare Jahan Se Accha for the audience. "With Raj Kapoor ji and Shashi ji in Tashkent, then Soviet Russia .. singing 'sare jahan se achcha," he had tweeted.
Not just Amitabh, but Abhishek's wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared a throwback post with him on Wednesday. Aishwarya took to Instagram to share pictures from the New York premiere of their film Guru on January 12, 2007. The night was also when Abhishek had proposed to Aishwarya to marry him.
The couple has been married for 14 years and have a daughter named Aaradhya. Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked in multiple movies apart from Guru.
Also read: Abhishek Bachchan gives epic reply to troll who says ‘If Abhishek wasn’t Bachchan’, shares pic of a farmer
Abhishek will soon be seen in The Big Bull, based on the life of stock market kingpin, Harshad Mehta. He also has Bob Biswas, a prequel to Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani.
Abhishek was last seen in Ludo and Breathe: Into The Shadows. His work was appreciated by the audiences in both the projects.
