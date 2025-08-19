Amitabh Bachchan (82) reveals how ageing is affecting him: Grab bars around the house, sitting down to wear pants

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for regularly sharing his thoughts with fans on his personal blog, recently opened up about the realities of ageing. In his latest post, the 82-year-old superstar reflected on how simple tasks that once came effortlessly now require conscious effort, even admitting to the need for ‘handle bars’ around the house. Amitabh Bachchan talks about the side-effects of ageing.

On August 17, after his traditional Sunday meet-and-greet with fans, Bachchan wrote about how his daily schedule is now shaped as much by medication and health routines as by work. “The body gradually begins to lose its balance and there is a need to work on it to check and improve,” he observed, while stressing the importance of yoga, breathing exercises and mobility training.

He further talked about how simple tasks now take efforts and said, "Some routines that were there earlier , seem to suggest that because it was done some years ago, it shall be a cake walk to initiate them again. NAH .. no baby. Just one days absence and the pains and the mobility goes for a very long walk ..it is a wonder that the normal actions, earlier, now require the mind to think before they can be exercised...simple acts .. putting on the trousers ..the Doctors advise please Mr Bachchan, sit down and wear them .. do not try to stand while you put them on , you could lose balance and fall."

Reflecting on the adjustments he has had to make, the superstar said, Big B revealed using handle bars in the house and said, "And inside I sort of smile in disbelief .. until I find they were so right .. that simple act that came so naturally earlier is now governed by a selective routine ..Handle bars ..Oh boy .. !!!! you need them all over to hold and steady thy body before any physical act .. just the simplest of them being bending down to pick up that piece of paper that had flown off your desk with the breeze ..Seriously ..The bravado tells you to go ahead .. until you realise .. goodness , its a major problem .. the rapidity of its performing has slowed down with uncertainty .."

He quipped that while the readers of his blog will have a small smirk and a hidden laugh at all that he is expressing, but they will eventually have to go through this. He said, "But let me tell you IT SHALL HAPPEN .. TO ALL OF US ..I wish it does not .. but in time it shall ..We all go downward the day we are brought into this World .. the down trend begins at birth …Sad .. but it is the reality of living and life …Youth races through life’s challenges with aplomb ..Age .. suddenly speed brakes your vehicle and tells you, apply the brakes to avoid the accelerated bump when you drive the vehicle of LIFE."

He concluded his post with a philosophical note, emphasising that while one may fight the process of decline, the outcome is inevitable. True fulfilment, he reflected, lies in completing one’s purpose and preparing for what comes next. He attributed some of his morbid musings to the hauntingly divine chants shared with him by his daughter, Shweta.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming work

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84, also starring Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. The release date is yet to be announced. He will also reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi action epic Kalki 2898 AD, which features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. Production for the sequel begins in December this year.

Meanwhile, Bachchan continues to host Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. In a recent episode, he welcomed Col Sofiya Qureshi and WC Vyomika Singh, who shed light on Operation Sindoor and its significance. The show streams on SonyLIV.