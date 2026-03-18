Amitabh Bachchan sends Prem Chopra ‘get well soon’ text every day since he fell ill: 'Bola usko main theek ho gaya but…'

Veteran actor Prem Chopra was hospitalised in Mumbai in November last year as he was unwell. Now, speaking with Hollywood Reporter India, Prem has revealed that Amitabh Bachchan sends him a ‘get well soon’ text every day since he fell ill. The actor added that Amitabh "persists sweetly" even after being informed that he is better now. Prem Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan collaborated on several Bollywood films in the 1970s and 1980s.

Prem Chopra talks about Amitabh Bachchan's sweet gesture for him Prem revealed that one of his close friends on WhatsApp is Amitabh. "Ever since I fell ill, every morning there is a message from him: 'Get well soon, Prem'. 'Prayers for you. Maine bola usko, yaar main theek ho gaya (I told him, buddy, I have recovered). But he persists sweetly," Prem said.

About Prem's health Last year, he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The doctors had said he had a viral infection and age-related complications. Prem was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis. After his treatment, his son-in-law and actor Sharman Joshi shared a post on Instagram giving an update about his health.

"Dad was diagnosed with severe Aortic Stenosis, and Dr Rao successfully performed the TAVI procedure, replacing the valve without open-heart surgery. Dr Gokhale’s consistent guidance at every step gave us immense confidence. Their expertise ensured a smooth procedure, complication-free treatment and a fast recovery. He is now home and feeling much better," he had said.

More about Prem and Amitabh's films Prem and Amitabh collaborated on several Bollywood films in the 1970s and 1980s. He often played the antagonist. Their films include Do Anjaane (1976), The Great Gambler (1979), Benaam (1974), Mard (1985), and Naseeb (1981).