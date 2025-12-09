Prem Chopra diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, son-in-law Sharman Joshi gives his health update

Actor Sharman Joshi said veteran actor and his father-in-law, Prem Chopra, was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis and praised doctors for a smooth procedure and complication-free treatment in a social media post. Prem Chopra, 92, diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, received successful TAVI procedure at Lilavati Hospital. Sharman Joshi praised the cardiologists for their exceptional care, noting a smooth recovery without open-heart surgery. (PTI)

Sharman posts about Prem Chopra's health

Sharman, known for his roles in 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, and Golmaal, shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle on Monday and thanked the doctors.

"On behalf of our family, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the exemplary treatment my father-in-law Mr Prem Chopra Ji received from esteemed cardiologists Dr. Nitin Gokhale and interventional cardiologist Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao," he wrote in the caption.

Joshi said TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation), a minimally invasive procedure to replace a diseased aortic heart valve was performed without open-heart surgery.

"Dad was diagnosed with severe Aortic Stenosis, and Dr. Rao successfully performed the TAVI procedure, replacing the valve without open-heart surgery. Dr. Gokhale’s consistent guidance at every step gave us immense confidence . Their expertise ensured a smooth procedure, complication-free treatment and a fast recovery," he said.

"He is now home and feeling much better. We will always be thankful for the exceptional support and care he received."

About Prem Chopra's illness

Aortic stenosis is a type of heart valve disease, also called valvular heart disease. In aortic valve stenosis, the valve is narrowed and doesn't open fully. This reduces or blocks blood flow from the heart to the aorta and to the rest of the body, according to the definition by Mayo Clinic. Last month, Chopra,92, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The doctors said he had a viral infection and age-related complications.

Sharman is married to Chopra's daughter, Prerana Chopra.