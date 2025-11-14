Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at paparazzi over privacy intrusion as Dharmendra recovers: ‘Disturbing and disgusting’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seemed to have joined the growing chorus of concern over the constant intrusion into Dharmendra and the Deol family’s privacy as the 89-year-old veteran actor recuperates at his home in Mumbai after a recent health scare. Amitabh’s post comes a day after Sunny Deol slammed the paparazzi, calling them shameless. Amitabh Bachchan has worked with Dharmendra on several films including Sholay.

Amitabh speaks out

On Friday, Amitabh took to X (formerly Twitter) and his official blog to take a cryptic dig at the paparazzi. Calling out the relentless behaviour of people, Amitabh said there are “no ethics left”, describing the situation as both “disturbing” and “disgusting.”

Amitabh’s post comes in the wake of a disturbing video leaked from Dharmendra’s hospital room, which showed the family in an extremely emotionally vulnerable state.

Taking to X, Amitabh wrote, “T 5564 - no ethics .. Koi bhi achaar-niti nahi.”

The actor also took to his blog to describe his state of mind, writing, “No ethics .. no sense of responsibility .. just an avenue of personal gain, without any consideration of the moment … Disturbing and disgusting.”

Although Amitabh didn’t mention any names or incidents in his posts, social media users were quick to connect his remarks to the ongoing criticism directed at the paparazzi for overstepping boundaries and invading Dharmendra’s family’s personal space.

“Absolutely true Sir, just saw Jaya Ji once again snapping at the paparazzi stationed at an event,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “Sir is perhaps pointing to tv/social media with regards to Dharmendra ji's health. #NoEthics.”

“Only TRP. Everybody is in the race, no values,” one posted. Another social media user wrote, “Paparazzi are shame”, with one commenting, “Sunny deol rightly said…”

Celebrities call out paparazzi

On Thursday, Dharmendra’s son, actor Sunny Deol, lost his cool at photographers stationed outside his home. “Aap logon ko sharam aayni chaiyeh… Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain... Ch******n ki taranh video liye jaa rahe ho.. Sharam nahi aati (You guys should be ashamed of yourself. You guys also have parents, have kids… Still are making videos like idiots… You should be ashamed of yourself),” Sunny said to the paparazzi with folded hands.

Following his outburst, several people from the film industry from Karan Johar to Ameesha Patel have come forward to slam paparazzi for crossing a line, and urging people to “leave the family alone”.

Dharmendra was discharged from hospital on Wednesday. Following his discharge, Sunny’s team issued a statement, revealing that Dharmendra’s treatment will continue at home and urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time. Dharmendra was last seen in Karan’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which emerged as a box office success. He will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis, which is slated to release in December.