‘Pained’ Amitabh Bachchan ‘filled with remorse’ over Air India crash, calls for ‘transparent investigation’ into tragedy

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is pained and filled with grief over the tragic loss of lives in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Taking to his blog on Saturday, Amitabh expressed his empathy and support for those affected by the incident. (Also Read | ‘Overwhelmed’ Zeenat Aman pens emotional note on flying Air India days after Ahmedabad plane crash) Amitabh Bachchan penned a note on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Amitabh Bachchan expresses condolences to Air India plane crash victims

Amitabh also talked about "transparent investigation" in his blog. The actor said, "Most pained and filled with immense remorse on the Air India crash ..empathy and support for the lives lost of our people, and across all nations and communities ..may grief transform into solidarity in honouring lost lives ..through transparent investigation, let there be sustained remembrance .. and resilience .. for meaningful action and prompt lessons .. and for the healing of all .."

The actor also spoke about the death of his friend's son. "And the morning today has been filled with another grief for me and the family .. a most dear friend lost her Son .. young energetic .. and so sudden .. the pain and the grief for our friend and us is unimaginable .. and so difficult to have the belief that it has occurred ..all that one can do is PRAYER and to stand to give strength to the near and dear to bear the loss, in deep grief and pain," Amitabh wrote.

Several actors had earlier spoken about the tragic incident

Besides Amitabh, several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and Karan Johar, have also condoled the loss of lives in the incident. In a post on X, Shah Rukh wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad... my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected." Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Saddened to hear about the plane crash today. Thoughts and prayers with the passengers and their families."

Kangana Ranaut said, "The news of the Ahmedabad plane crash is extremely tragic and painful. I pray to God for everyone's safety, may God provide strength to all affected families in this hour of crisis." "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time," Akshay Kumar posted on X.

About Air India plane crash

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after takeoff on Thursday. The dead in the country's worst air disaster in recent times included several people on the ground.