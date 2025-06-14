‘Overwhelmed’ Zeenat Aman pens emotional note on flying Air India days after Ahmedabad plane crash

Just days after the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight near Ahmedabad airport that claimed over 200 lives, veteran actor Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to share a poignant moment aboard another Air India flight. Her emotional post reflects the grief and solidarity felt across the nation as the industry and citizens mourn the devastating loss. (Also Read: Ahmedabad plane crash: Alia Bhatt calls incident ‘devastating’, offers prayers for everyone on board) Zeenat Aman pens note after Ahmedabad plane crash.

Zeenat Aman on flying in Air India

On Monday, Zeenat took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself aboard an Air India flight she boarded that morning. The actor penned an emotional note alongside the picture, writing, "Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seat. May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones."

Zeenat Aman on flying in Air India flight days after Ahmedabad crash.

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan expressed grief

Superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan also expressed their sorrow over the tragedy. Big B wrote on his blog, "Most pained and filled with immense remorse on the Air India crash... empathy and support for the lives lost of our people, and across all nations and communities... May grief transform into solidarity in honouring lost lives... Through transparent investigation, let there be sustained remembrance... and resilience... for meaningful action and prompt lessons... and for the healing of all..."

Shah Rukh took to Instagram and wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected." Meanwhile, Salman Khan shared,"Deeply saddened to hear about the Ahmedabad plane crash… Heartfelt prayers for the families of the passengers, crew and all those affected."

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The aircraft, which took off from Runway 23 of Ahmedabad airport, crashed five minutes after takeoff, bursting into flames. So far, only one person — Vishwash Kumar Ramesh — is reported to have survived the deadly crash.

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman was last seen in the Netflix series The Royals. She will next appear in Faraz Arif Ansari's film Bun Tikki. The film, which also stars Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi in lead roles, marks the maiden production of Manish Malhotra’s banner. The release date is yet to be announced.