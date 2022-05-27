Amrita Arora reacts to social media comments calling her buddhi, body-shaming her: 'Yes we are older and wiser'

Amrita Arora has reacted to social media users, who body-shamed her and called her “buddhi (old)" in the comments section of her latest post. Amrita had attended Karan Johar's birthday party with sister Malaika Arora and BFF Kareena Kapoor, and on Thursday had posted a picture of them together on Instagram. Kareena and Malaika, too, shared Amrita's response to trolls, as she schooled them on her Instagram Stories. Also read: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora show how to make a grand entrance. See inside pics from Karan Johar's bash

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Amrita shared a screenshot of a few comments on her post and wrote, "I keep seeing this on comments. If and when I bother to check unless it's the one that comes up on top! So…buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Cos for me it's just a word… a word that means old? Yes we are older and wiser but you are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are your folks?"

Amrita Arora shared a post.

Amrita Arora shared a note on Instagram Stories.

She wrote in another Instagram Story, “Also got a lot of hate on my weight gain! I own it ...I love it ..my weight my problem! Since when has everything become everyone's issue! Ohhh ya since social media gives ... I give zero f'ssss ... so pls go on, and I'll name and shame! Ha!”

Malaika shared her second post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "You say it sis. You are beautiful just the way you are.... and guys it's so damn uncool to fatshame anyone. Tch…Tch…" Kareena, too, shared one of Amrita's Instagram Stories, with the caption, “My lovely Amu.”

Amrita had attended Karan's party in a check-pattern, shimmery blazer dress with thigh-high boots. Malaika had joined her in wearing a pair of green shorts and blazer outfit paired with bright pink heels. Kareena was seen in a silver dress. Amrita had shared the picture with the caption, "The gift of flexxxxx! @kareenakapoorkhan @malaikaaroraofficial! And for all asking I’m wearing a custom made blazer dress by the one and only @manishmalhotra05! @karanjohar T’was a night to remember and @therealkarismakapoor we missed youuuuu."

Kareena had reacted to the post, saying, “We go girl!” Karisma Kapoor had reacted, “Missing my girls.” Many of their fans had praised them in the comments section.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON