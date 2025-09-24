Amrita Rao reveals the advice Shah Rukh Khan gave her over 20 years ago: ‘Been my criteria while signing films’

Over 20 years ago, in 2004, Amrita Rao and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Farah Khan’s hit film Main Hoon Na with Zayed Khan and Sushmita Sen. On Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Amrita revealed how encouraging Shah Rukh was on the sets of the film, revealing that she still follows the advice he gave her to this day. Amrita Rao and Shah Rukh Khan acted together in Farah Khan's 2004 film Main Hoon Na.

Shah Rukh Khan’s advice to Amrita Rao

Amrita revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for another film when they had a break in the schedule for Main Hoon Na. She stated that he called her and her mother to meet them during his break and praised her for having the qualities of a superstar.

She also added, “He said something very nice that 200 filmein aayengi, par humein sirf do filmein karni hai. Aur fir usmein se vo ek film ho that people are waiting for. (He told me I will be offered 200 films, but I must sign only two in the hope that one of them is the one people are waiting for.) That has been my criteria while signing films, and that’s why I have been so selective in this journey.”

Amrita also stated in the interview that Shah Rukh would observe people on set and ensure they’re comfortable. “He used to observe that I have newcomers with me and used to take that nervous energy from us. Every time the first take was the best take, there were no second takes because his temperament was like second take dena hi nahi hai (don’t ask for a second take), be so focused ki second take dena hi naa pade (ensure you don’t need to),” she said.

Recent work

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He is now shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King with his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. He won a National Award for his performance in Jawan this year. Amrita was most recently seen in Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi.