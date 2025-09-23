National Awards: Emotional Shah Rukh Khan blows a kiss at Sanjay Jaju as he talks about superstar making history

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen blushing and smiling as Information and Broadcasting Ministry's secretary Sanjay Jaju spoke in his praise. At the 71st National Film Awards, Shah Rukh sat among fellow winners, ready to receive his first National Award on Tuesday, September 23 . As the ceremony began, Jaju spoke about multiple winners, but the longest screentime was still reserved for Shah Rukh. Shah Rukh Khan blows a kiss at Sanjay Jaju during the 71st National Awards ceremony.

A first for Shah Rukh Khan

“And history is made, Shri Shah Rukh Khan ji. The man whose smile has crossed borders, whose dialogues have become our collective vocabulary, received his first National Award. His journey from Delhi theatre to global stardom is a story in itself. ‘Main kaun hu main kya hu (Who am I? What am I?),’ he asked in Jawan. Tonight, the answer is simple. He is not just the National Award winner but he is forever the king of hearts,” Sanjay Jaju said as the audience cheered for Shah Rukh.

The actor smiled and blew him a kiss as Rani Mukerji smiled next to him.

Shah Rukh looked handsome in a black suit and debuted a new salt and pepper look. He also wore dark sunglasses throughout the ceremony but took them off during the National Anthem.

Who won what?

Shah Rukh won his first National Award in 30 years for Jawan, which released in 2023, He shared the Best Actor win with Vikrant Massey, who starred in 12th Fail.

The Best Actress award was given to Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Monalal will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Shah Rukh will be seen next in King with Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji. His daughter Suhana Khan also stars in it. It will be directed by Siddharth Anand.