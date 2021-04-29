Amrita Rao’s son Veer ‘keeps a close check’ on RJ Anmol driving: ‘Who is the father here?’

Anmol Sood aka RJ Anmol shared a cute photo of what appeared to be his wife Amrita Rao holding their son Veer in her arms. However, her face could not be seen in the picture, shared by him on his Instagram page.

“Someone keeps a Close Check, while I Drive #veer. Koi batayega, yahaan baap kaun hai (Can someone tell me who is the father here)? @amrita_rao_insta #moneycantbuyhappiness #happiness #dadlife,” the caption read.

Fans flocked to the comments section to shower love on the photo. “Awwww sooooo cute....mmmuaaahhh to the cutie pie of my all tym favrt,” one wrote. “Omg cuties. God bless ur family,” another said. “Beautiful boy,” a third wrote.





Amrita and Anmol welcomed their first child, Veer, in November last year. She has been documenting her journey of motherhood on Instagram, much to the delight of fans. Last month, she wrote on Instagram Stories, “Putting a baby to sleep is like winning a gold at the Olympics.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Amrita and Anmol revealed how their lives have changed since the birth of their son. On being asked about their Valentine’s Day plans, Anmol said, “It all depends on how Veer is planning for the day. Every plan is now followed by his plans to cry, he plans to poop, we have to take care of that! We have no plans, we don’t know what he has in mind, what surprise he has planned for the both of us.”

Amrita made her Bollywood debut with Ab Ke Baras in 2002. She went on to star in films such as Masti, Main Hoon Na, Vivah, Welcome To Sajjanpur and Jolly LLB. In 2019, she made her acting comeback opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Thackeray, in which she played Bal Thackeray’s wife Meena Thackeray.

