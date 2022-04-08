Ananya Panday calls BFF Suhana Khan her 'sis' as they hang out together. See pic

Actor Ananya Panday has shared a picture with Suhana Khan, who is preparing for her Bollywood debut. Ananya, who is Chunky Panday's daughter, and Suhana, who is Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, share a close bond. The duo often share pictures with each other on social media. On Friday, Ananya shared a picture with Suhana on her Instagram Stories calling her “sis.” (Also Read: Ananya Panday says she watched Gehraiyaan with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor; reveals their reaction: ‘What is happening?’)

In the photo shared by Ananya, Suhana was seen wearing a black dress, while Ananya donned a white outfit. The BFFs are seen smiling as they posed for the camera. Ananya captioned the picture “Sis Suhana Khan," along with an evil eye amulet.

Ananya Panday shares a picture with Suhana Khan.

Earlier this month, Suhana and Ananya were seen attending a Kolkata Knight Riders' match. On April 1, as Shah Rukh's team, Kolkata Knight Rider played against Punjab Kings in Mumbai. Suhana was spotted at the stadium wearing the team's colours and cheering for them. She was joined by Ananya.

Suhana Khan & Ananya Pandey are on here to support KKR 💜🔥#KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/Xp20TEpXvt — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) April 1, 2022

Last year, in an interview with Vogue, Ananya had revealed how Suhana is the ‘makeup guru’ of their squad. "She does the perfect winged liner!" Ananya said. She added "I am probably the worst at it out of everyone.”

In another interview with Mid-Day, Ananya talked about Suhana and said that she is a ‘brilliant’ actor. She said, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana."

Suhana will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's next Netflix film titled The Archies. Apart from Suhana, Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will also make their debut with the film.

Ananya is all set to feature in the sports-action drama Liger which will have a theatrical release on August 25, 2022. Directed and written by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also features actor Vijay Devarakonda and boxing champion, Mike Tyson. Karan Johar has co-produced the project with Vijay, Charmme Kaur, and Puri. The film was slated to get a worldwide release in five languages--Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

