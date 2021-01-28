IND USA
Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy a girls' night out, see pics
Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor hail from film families.
Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor hail from film families.
Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy a girls' night out, see pics

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted together after an outing in Mumbai. See their pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:18 AM IST

Actor Ananya Panday, Shah Rukh Khan's glamorous daughter Suhana Khan and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya are known to be one of the closest girl gangs of Bollywood. Looks like Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has joined them. The trio, sans Suhana, was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday for an outing.

Pictures of the three girls flooded the internet. Of the three, Ananya has a flourishing career in Bollywood with three releases - Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khali Peeli - under her belt already. She will be seen next in multilingual film, Liger, where she will be paired with Telugu sensation and Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Since September last year, she had been shooting for the film, first in Goa, and later in Mumbai. She is also in the news for her rumoured relationship with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter.


Shanaya, meanwhile, has not made her Bollywood debut as an actor but was a part of cousin Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena biopic as an assistant director.


Navya, who makes glamorous appearances in posts by her famous relatives including grandfather Amitabh, aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and uncle Abhishek Bachchan, is quite active on Instagram. Her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda also shares pictures of her children - Navya and Agastya.

Navya recently made her Instagram public. She has also been in the news for her rumoured relationship with actor Meezaan. She is also the co-founder of health organisation called Aara.

