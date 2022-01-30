Ananya Panday reveals her ‘dramatic’ heartbreaks in school: ‘People cheat and you slap them’

Ananya Panday said that she has felt everything that Tia, her character in Gehraiyaan, has but ‘very superficially’. In the film, Tia is engaged to Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) but he begins having an affair with her cousin Alisha (Deepika Padukone).

In an interview, Ananya said that she has not been through heartbreak as intensely as Tia and talked about her ‘dramatic’ break-ups in school.

Talking to Miss Malini, Ananya said, “I am really young and I have been through heartbreak but obviously not… Like in school, when people cheat and you slap them, it’s very dramatic that way. All that has happened but it’s obviously not as serious. The emotions and stakes are obviously not as high as what Tia is going through.”

“I think I have felt everything she has felt but very superficially so for this film, I kind of had to go in much deeper and face some uncomfortable truths. But they weren’t things that I actually dealt with to that extent,” she added.

Ananya recently shared a video giving an insight into her character Tia and her ‘too trusting’ nature. Posting it on Instagram, she wrote, “Love is not what you say. Love is what you do. Meet Tia - a piece of my heart #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11th.”

Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and explores the complexity of modern relationships. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya had called him a ‘dream director’. Talking about her experience of working with him, she said, “It was really surreal for me. It was everything I could have dreamed of. We did a lot of workshops and readings. Shakun is just an amazing director for an actor to work with. He gives you so much space and clear instructions. He just lets you play when you are on screen.”

Produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

