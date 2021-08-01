Ananya Panday's new bikini shoot is too hot to handle for rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. See here

Ananya Panday on Saturday posted her latest magazine cover, prompting reactions from her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter and her childhood friend Suhana Khan, among many others.

Posing for Cosmopolitan India, Ananya Panday wore a bikini top and trousers. She captioned the post, "sugar & spice & everything nice."

"Oh my godddd," Suhana Khan wrote in the comments section, adding a heart-eyes emoji. Ishaan Khatter dropped fire and red chilli emojis. "Looking faaaaabbbbb," wrote Farah Khan, while Malaika Arora dropped a heart emoji. Navya Naveli Nanda, Deanne Panday, and Maheep Kapoor all dropped fire mojis in the comments section, while Deepika Padukone, who will co-star with Ananya in director Shakun Batra's upcoming film, wrote, "Oh! Hello!"

Ananya, the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, and Ishaan, the brother of Shahid Kapoor, worked together in Khaali Peeli. The two are rumoured to be dating, and even travelled to the Maldives together. Ishaan shared a video montage of their holiday and called Ananya his 'muse' in the caption of his post.

He wrote, "New year, new energy. Cut a montage from my first proper ‘holiday’. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help muse and additional videography: @ananyapanday).” Ishaan confirmed that the two indeed celebrated New Year together with a picture of Ananya sitting on a swing in the Maldives.

Ananya’s next release will be Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan, meanwhile, will be seen in Phone Bhoot, with Siddhant and Katrina Kaif. He recently appeared in the BBC miniseries A Suitable Boy.