e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Did Ishaan Khatter just make relationship with Ananya Panday Instagram official? Actor thanks his ‘muse’ in latest post. Watch

Did Ishaan Khatter just make relationship with Ananya Panday Instagram official? Actor thanks his ‘muse’ in latest post. Watch

Ishaan Khatter thanked his ‘muse’, Ananya Panday, in a new video of their Maldives vacation. He posted the video amid speculation about their relationship.

bollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 16:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday rang in the New Year in the Maldives.
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday rang in the New Year in the Maldives.
         

A day after being spotted together at the Mumbai airport, rumoured couple Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have shared new posts of their recent Maldives vacation. Ishaan once again acknowledged that they were together on the trip, when he thanked Ananya in the caption of his latest post.

Sharing the video montage on social media, he wrote, “New year, new energy. Cut a montage from my first proper ‘holiday’. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help muse and additional videography: @ananyapanday).” The video showed glimpses from their holiday, which included countless swims, dolphin spotting, great food, and some incredible sunsets.

 

On a couple of occasions in Ishaan’s video, Ananya makes appearances as well. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted a picture of herself wearing a swimsuit, and wrote, “Back home but mentally still here.”

Ishaan confirmed that the two indeed celebrated New Year together with a picture of Ananya sitting on a swing in the Maldives. A couple of pictures of Ananya and Ishaan clicking selfies with their hotel staff in Maldives have also surfaced on social media.

Also read: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday spotted together at Mumbai airport after Maldives trip, fans wonder if ‘Ishanya’ are dating

Ananya and Ishaan were seen together in Khaali Peeli. The film was directed by Maqbool Khan and arrived on Zee Plex. Ananya’s next release will be Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan, meanwhile, will be seen in Phone Bhoot, with Siddhant and Katrina Kaif. He recently appeared in the BBC miniseries A Suitable Boy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers’ leaders in seventh round of talks
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers’ leaders in seventh round of talks
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
LIVE: Govt’s meeting with farmer groups inconclusive; next meeting on Jan 8
LIVE: Govt’s meeting with farmer groups inconclusive; next meeting on Jan 8
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In