Ananya Panday soaks up the sunshine, shares postcards from Italian trip. See here

Ananya Panday shared pictures and videos of herself from her Italian holiday on Wednesday. She visited beautiful locations during her trip and gave a glimpse of a beach with many cruise ships, lemon and flower shop. She wore a multicoloured floral dress with sunglasses. She was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. (Also read: Liger distributor says Vijay Deverakonda film failed due to 'sabotage')

In one of the pictures, she is seen eating ice cream with tourists in the background. In another picture, she is seen posing with an ice cream in her hand under a clear blue sky. She also posted a picture of her standing next to a lemonade shop while posing for the camera.

She captioned her post with glimpses of her time in Italy, “just a girl obsessed with lemon sorbet.” (lemon, sun and waves emoji). Actor, Pranutan Bahl wrote, “Pretty Pretty” and Shanaya Kapoor commented, “Ly.” Singer, Lisa Mishra wrote, “Too cute” on her pictures. Many fans dropped heart emojis on her post.

Recently, Ananya has been busy with Liger promotions. Vijay Deverakonda and her had been travelling to different corners of the country to promote their film, which released on August 25. When they were in Kerala, the actors ate a traditional sadya meal served on banana leaves. Ananya had also shared a video on Instagram giving a sneak-peek into her dessert diaries. In the clip, she could be seen diving into her third bowl of payasam after their wholesome meal. Her co-star Vijay also captured Ananya in the moment and shared a video of her eating the payasam. In addition to Ananya and Vijay, Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy.

Ananya’s upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming-of-age story and will see her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the story of three friends in Mumbai. The movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh.

