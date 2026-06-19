Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa's playful video from Shakti Shalini sets leaked; fans excited. Watch

A leaked video featuring actors Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa from the sets of Shakti Shalini has taken over social media, with fans swooning over their effortless chemistry. While the upcoming film is set to explore a dark supernatural world inspired by folklore, this candid behind-the-scenes moment has offered a refreshing glimpse into the actors' playful side.

Vishal Jethwa and Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini

Aneet Padda, Vishal Jethwa leave fans excited with viral Shakti Shalini set video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the viral clip, Aneet Padda can be seen running around a tree while holding Vishal Jethwa's hand. They are laughing and having fun. She is dressed in a blue printed shirt paired with a red flowing skirt. Vishal Jethwa, wearing a blue shirt and grey trousers, follows her around with equal enthusiasm as the two burst into laughter.

Their friendship goes back to Salaam Venky

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Shakti Shalini isn't the first time Vishal and Aneet have shared a set. The duo previously collaborated on the 2022 film Salaam Venky. Vishal has always admired Aneet's emotional depth as an actor. Speaking to the Times of India in 2025, he recalled her dedication, saying, “On the sets, we had to do a few emotional scenes, and she would cry without glycerin in every shot. Also, in the moments where she had to feel, she would really touch those emotions.” What is Shakti Shalini about? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shakti Shalini isn't the first time Vishal and Aneet have shared a set. The duo previously collaborated on the 2022 film Salaam Venky. Vishal has always admired Aneet's emotional depth as an actor. Speaking to the Times of India in 2025, he recalled her dedication, saying, “On the sets, we had to do a few emotional scenes, and she would cry without glycerin in every shot. Also, in the moments where she had to feel, she would really touch those emotions.” What is Shakti Shalini about? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Shakti Shalini is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming instalments in Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. The franchise has already built a massive fanbase with blockbuster hits like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. For this chapter, the filmmakers draw deep inspiration from traditional Bengali folklore and rich mythology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Shakti Shalini is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming instalments in Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. The franchise has already built a massive fanbase with blockbuster hits like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. For this chapter, the filmmakers draw deep inspiration from traditional Bengali folklore and rich mythology. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aneet was officially announced as the lead in 2025. Audiences actually got their very first glimpse of her character during the post-credits scene of Thamma, which hit the screens on October 21, 2025. In that brief yet intriguing introduction, her character was mysteriously described as “the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all.” Apart from that, Aneet will take on a dual role, challenging herself to portray both the story's ultimate protector and its terrifying, vengeful spirit.

The film features veteran actors Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas alongside Viineet Kumar Siingh in pivotal roles.

Shakti Shalini team recently completed the final leg of filming at Chitrarth Studio in Powai, Mumbai, where they shot a grand climax sequence. Prior to that, the cast and crew travelled to several locations across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to film key portions of the movie. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON