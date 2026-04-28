Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini sets grabs attention; fans react

In the video, Aneet is seen in a simple school uniform with neatly braided hair, reflecting the rooted, small-town setting of the story. The film, currently being shot across parts of Madhya Pradesh, is expected to present the 23-year-old actor in a role that marks a shift from her earlier screen outings. The clip has already sparked curiosity around her character and the film’s narrative.

Aneet Padda is grabbing attention after a video from the sets of her upcoming film Shakti Shalini circulated online, putting the spotlight on her look in the film. Reportedly shot in Gwalior, the clip shows her in character as a schoolgirl, offering an early glimpse into the role she is set to play. (Also read: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda avoid paparazzi after being spotted at Amritsar Airport, hide faces. Watch )

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans flooded social media with reactions. While many praised her look, others shared mixed opinions and speculation about her role. One user wrote, “I hope this works for her, people are already out there ready to pounce.”

Another commented, “Maddock better make this one good. All the best to Aneet and the team.” Some also speculated that the scene could be part of a flashback, with one remarking, “This is most probably a flashback. She is not playing a schoolgirl.”

About Shakti Shalini Aneet was confirmed as the lead of Shakti Shalini in 2025, with the film positioned as a key addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Her character was first introduced in a post-credits scene of Thamma, released on October 21, 2025, where she was described as “the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all.”

Shakti Shalini is scheduled for a theatrical release later this year. For now, the viral video from the set has only added to the buzz, giving audiences an early look at Aneet’s transformation.