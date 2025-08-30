Aneet Padda reveals Saiyaara hit home as her grandfather has Alzheimer's: 'He doesn't remember my name'

Her debut in Saiyaara has been nothing short of sensational. Beyond the box office numbers of the film (which are more than impressive), Aneet Padda has impressed audiences with her performance, too. Her portrayal of a young woman dealing with early-onset Alzheimer's has earned her acclaim. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that the role and the plot hit a little too close to home for her. Aneet Padda in a still from Saiyaara, her first film as a lead actor.

Aneet Padda on her grandfather's illness

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aneet shared, "My dadu (grandfather) has Alzheimer’s disease, which is why the film was even more emotional for me. He’s at a point now where he doesn’t remember most things, but I believed in this film because it says ‘dimaag bhool jaata hai par dil kabhi nahi bhoolta (the mind forgets but the heart does not)’, and that’s very true for my dadu. He doesn’t remember my name; he doesn’t remember most, but he calls me Heeraput, or Makkhan."

Aneet added that she was sure her grandfather would not recognise her on screen when he saw her in Saiyaara, but she was pleasantly surprised and proven wrong. "The last few times that I had visited, he was okay with me sitting next to him; familiar but not knowing who I am or what’s going on. So, when my film was coming out, I thought he’s not going to know or remember. And then, my parents showed him all the videos and everything; and he smiled and said ‘Heeraput’ and ‘Makkhan di movie’; and that was very special,” Aneet added.

All about Saiyaara

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, is a love story between a rebellious musician (Ahaan Panday) and a songwriter who has Alzheimer's (Aneet). The film had a record-breaking run at the box office, minting ₹563 crore. It is now the highest-grossing film led by newcomers and also the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema history. Produced by YRF CEO Akshay Widhani, it is also the studio's biggest success since Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan two years ago.

Aneet Padda made her acting debut with a small role in the Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky in 2022. She had her breakthrough with the Amazon Prime Video show, Big Girls Don't Cry, in 2024, before her debut as a lead star with Saiyaara this year.