Angry Nana Patekar points at his watch, storms out of O Romeo trailer event after waiting 60 minutes for co-stars. Watch

A video that has now surfaced online shows the actor walking out of the auditorium and walking to the lift even as the organisers try to cajole him. The video shows Nana angrily gesturing towards his watch and saying something to the person trying to convince him to stay. In another clip, the actor can be seen gesturing a ‘no’ to an organiser close to the elevator.

Actor Nana Patekar is known to be a stickler for time. The veteran actor is known to arrive on sets and other professional commitments dot on time. That is exactly what happened on Wednesday as the 75-year-old reached the venue for the trailer launch of his upcoming film, O Romeo, at noon. The event was held at a Mumbai multiplex, with media also in attendance. However, Nana stormed out of the event after a 60-minute wait as his co-stars failed to show up.

Later at the event, director Vishal Bhardwaj addressed Nana leaving before the trailer launch began. As per Vishal, the veteran actor said, “Ek ghanta mujhe wait karwaya, main jaa raha hoon (They made me wait for an hour; I am leaving).” According to those present at the event, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the two stars of the film, arrived at 1.30 pm. Addressing Nana’s departure, Vishal Bhardwaj added, “Nana yahan se chale gaye hain, phir bhi unke liye bolna chahiye. Nana jo hain unke andar ek badmash school ka baccha hota hai na jaise class mein jo bully karta hai sabko, jo sabse zyada entertain karta hai aur jiske saath sab rehna chahte hai. Toh Nana ke andar woh hai (Nana has left, but I still want to talk about him. In a class, we’ve often had someone who is naughty, who bullies other kids, but also entertains, and yet everyone wants to be around him. So, Nana is that person).”

About O Romeo According to the makers, “O Romeo is a romantic action drama based on true events, promising a gripping cinematic experience with Shahid Kapoor stepping into a role full of grit, emotional depth, intensity and quirk.”

Apart from Shahid, Triptii, and Nana, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia in a special appearance. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, O Romeo is set to release in Valentine’s Week on 13 February 2026.