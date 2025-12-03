Angry Sunny Deol confronts paparazzi for filming family while immersing Dharmendra's ashes: ‘Kitne paise chahiye?’

A new video has surfaced online showing Sunny Deol losing his temper with paparazzi. In the clip, the actor is seen storming toward a photographer, holding his camera, and reprimanding him for invading his family’s privacy for money. In a new video, Sunny Deol is seen losing his cool over a photographer.

Sunny loses temper in a new video

The video, widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), captures Sunny’s frustration as he questions, “Paise chahiye tereko, kitne paise chahiye?” (How much money do you want?), highlighting the actor’s insistence on boundaries and respect. The video seems to have been shot when Sunny and the family immersed his late father Dharmendra's ashes recently. The veteran actor died last month, aged 89.

Fans defended Sunny's outburst, cautioning paparazzi to respect celebrities' privacy.

Sunny's other encounter with paparazzi

This is not the first time Sunny has confronted photographers. Earlier, he had expressed anger at the media for crowding around his home and capturing private moments, calling their behaviour “shameless” and urging them to have some decency.

The latest outburst occurred in November, a day after Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital and brought home. Photographers had continued to camp outside the Deol residence, documenting every moment of the family. Videos circulating online show Sunny storming out, folding his hands toward the paparazzi, and urging them to “have some shame.”

In the clip, he can be heard saying, “Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye… Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain... Ch*****n ki tarah video liye jaa rahe ho.. Sharam nahi aati (You guys should be ashamed of yourself. You also have parents, have kids… yet you are making videos like idiots… You should be ashamed of yourself).”*

Sunny’s anger came after days of relentless attention from photographers, first during family visits to Breach Candy Hospital and later outside their home following Dharmendra’s return.

Dharmendra's death

Dharmendra passed away on 24 November at the age of 89 at his residence in Mumbai. He had recently been hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of respiratory issues and breathlessness. Although he had been discharged around 12 November and was recovering at home, his health deteriorated unexpectedly, leading to his death. He is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and his second wife, Hema Malini, along with his children-- Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol.