Anil Kapoor congratulates ‘dear friend’ Tom Cruise as he finally wins an Honorary Academy Award

Anil Kapoor led the celebrations as he took to Instagram to congratulate his Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol co-star Tom Cruise on receiving the Academy Honorary Award at the 2025 Governors Awards. Anil, who has often spoken fondly of Cruise, praised the Hollywood star’s dedication and generosity while marking the long-awaited recognition. Anil Kapoor expressed admiration for Tom Cruise's impact on cinema and friendship, highlighting the recognition as a testament to artists worldwide.

Anil Kapoor congratulates Tom Cruise

On Tuesday, Anil took to his social media account and posted a long note which read, "Congratulations, dear friend, on this incredible honour. Your passion, discipline, and generosity are unmatched. The world has always admired you, and now they have honoured you with what you richly deserve,” Anil wrote. He continued, “Your achievement is a testament to all the artists around the world who pour their heart and soul into cinema. Thank you for your brilliance and for your friendship, which I will cherish forever… @TomCruise.”

A screenshot of Anil Kapoor's Instagram story.

Anil Kapoor and Tom Cruise shared the screen in the 2011 blockbuster Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, where Anil played the charismatic yet eccentric billionaire Brij Nath opposite Tom’s iconic Ethan Hunt.

Tom Cruise on winning the Oscar

Tom, who has been one of Hollywood’s most influential performers for over 40 years, reflected deeply on the power of cinema during his acceptance speech. According to People, he said, “The cinema takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me our shared humanity… No matter where we come from, in that theater, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together.”

He also recalled the childhood moment that sparked his lifelong passion for movies: “I was just a little kid in a darkened theatre, and I remember that beam of light cutting across the room and exploding onto the screen. Suddenly, the world was so much larger than the one I knew.”

Over his four-decade career, Tom has headlined some of Hollywood’s most memorable films, including the Mission: Impossible franchise, Top Gun: Maverick, Knight and Day, The Mummy, and more, solidifying his place among the industry’s most enduring global stars.