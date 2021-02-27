IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor: Earlier it was like test match, today it’s IPL, the field is exciting for everyone in showbiz
Actor Anil Kapoor has three projects lined up next including Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Animal and Takht.
Actor Anil Kapoor has three projects lined up next including Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Animal and Takht.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor: Earlier it was like test match, today it’s IPL, the field is exciting for everyone in showbiz

Actor Anil Kapoor talks about getting leading roles in his sixties, juggling multiple projects such as Animal and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, and more.
READ FULL STORY
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:28 AM IST

He has managed to stay relevant even after 40 years of being in the film business, and continues to impress his fans with quite a variety of roles, even in his 60s. Sample this: Animal (a thriller), Jugg Jugg Jeeyo (a slice of life family drama), and Takht (a historical) — actor Anil Kapoor has an interesting slate of films lined up next.

He says times are such today that everyone can get work. “Earlier, there was a test match going on, only 11 players required. Now, it’s the IPL season, so many teams and players who are getting opportunities!” Kapoor continues, “The field is so exciting, for all players, nationally, internationally. The way it is happening in cricket, is exactly the same happening to people creating content. There are theatrical films, OTT films, television, you can become a big star in any of the formats, make as much money, same kind of fame, name in all of them.”

The way the 64-year-old approaches projects now is exactly the same as he did when he had just entered films. “With the same child like enthusiasm, excitement and hunger. I just love this profession and career,” he quips.

Therefore, juggling multiple projects hence must come naturally to him, more so because he started off when actors would shoot simultaneously for multiple films in a day, in shifts. However, Kapoor says things have changed now.

“Earlier, yes, there were so many other priorities one had to fulfil. Things worked differently, we would be doing multiple films. But you adapt to situations with time, and do exactly what is the best thing to do in that given year or month,” shares Kapoor.

The actor, who got back to work after the Covid lockdown with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, goes on to add, “It has been the same for me since when I started, till today. I do one film at a time now. You divide the year accordingly, give enough time for prep and shooting. You also have to give time to family. I don’t over stretch myself.”

The team of his next had a scare when two of his co-stars — Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor — were diagnosed Covid positive. Kapoor says, “We were in a bubble, and all precautions were being taken. There was a kind of situation when Varun and Neetu were tested positive, but in a way, we took that as a break for 10 days, rejuvenated ourselves, and came back with more energy, positivity, and finished. It was fantastic.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
bollywood

Pranutan: What can I do if people want to believe in masala stories about nepotism, and not the truth

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, says everybody in showbiz has their own journey, even if a film is produced for them by family members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actors Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Sardar Ka Grandson that is set for a summer release on Netflix.
Actors Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Sardar Ka Grandson that is set for a summer release on Netflix.
bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: Love the way Neena ji carries herself, says her Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Arjun Kapoor

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Actors Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta, who star in the upcoming direct-to-Netflix release Sardar Ka Grandson, talk about collaborating for the second time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anil Kapoor has three projects lined up next including Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Animal and Takht.
Actor Anil Kapoor has three projects lined up next including Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Animal and Takht.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor: Earlier it was like test match, today it’s IPL, the field is exciting for everyone in showbiz

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Actor Anil Kapoor talks about getting leading roles in his sixties, juggling multiple projects such as Animal and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajay Devgn joined the cast of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Ajay Devgn joined the cast of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Ajay Devgn joins Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi, to begin shooting from tomorrow

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Ajay Devgn has joined the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role. He will begin shooting from Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Roohi.
bollywood

Janhvi says audience is not 'obligated' to love her, she needs to win them over

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen next in Roohi, said that viewers are not 'obligated' to love her and the onus is on her to give them a reason to. She added that she is working hard to win everyone over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra soaking up the sun with her pet pooch Diana.
Priyanka Chopra soaking up the sun with her pet pooch Diana.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra enjoys sunkissed morning with pet dog Diana in London, see photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and her pet dog Diana are soaking up the sun in London, where the actor is shooting for the Amazon series Citadel, in which she plays a spy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt snapped at an ad shoot.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt snapped at an ad shoot.
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are lost in love and laughter at ad shoot. See photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at an ad shoot with director Gauri Shinde. Check out some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Other than movies, the actor has also been making music and has a busy year ahead. (Photo by Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Other than movies, the actor has also been making music and has a busy year ahead. (Photo by Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times)
bollywood

Shruti Haasan: OTT gives films a second lease of life

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:59 PM IST
The actor-singer says the debate about theatres VS OTT is a larger one. While some films are made for theatre, she is a big fan of streaming platforms as it gives her access to all kinds of content from across the world
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan is also a gifted painter, along with being an actor.
Salman Khan is also a gifted painter, along with being an actor.
bollywood

Salman feels 'embarrassed' to display painting alongside 'legends' at art show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • Salman Khan said he feels 'awkward' and 'embarrassed' but at the same time, 'delighted' and 'honoured', to have his painting displayed alongside legends at an art show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Shriram Nene feeding Madhuri Dixit a slice of homemade pizza.
Dr Shriram Nene feeding Madhuri Dixit a slice of homemade pizza.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene whips up pizza for her, see photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Dr. Shriram Nene prepared a homemade pizza for Madhuri Dixit. As he shared a picture of it on Instagram, many of their fans showered compliments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger 3 will also be an action spy thriller.
Tiger 3 will also be an action spy thriller.
bollywood

Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina, Emraan attend puja, shoot to begin on March 8

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, who are all set to start shooting for their upcoming outing Tiger 3, attended a puja before the film is scheduled to go on floors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh visit Ajmer Shareef Dargah.
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh visit Ajmer Shareef Dargah.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah; Vicky, Katrina's sister all heart

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:33 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and revealed that she and her mother Amrita Singh visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train.
Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train.
bollywood

The Girl On The Train: Parineeti turns a singer, shares new song Matlabi Yariyan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra shared a new song - Matlabi Yariyan - from her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train. The actor has sung the soulful ballad. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita ace airport look, twin in green ethnic wear

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh were seen twinning in green at Mumbai airport on Thursday. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che!
Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che!
bollywood

Sushant, Rajkummar, Amit are 'brothers for life' in unseen video from Kai Po Che

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:17 PM IST
On the eight-year anniversary of Kai Po Che!, director Abhishek Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes video showing the camaraderie between Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac