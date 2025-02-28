Anil Kapoor expresses shock over ‘true legend’ Gene Hackman's death, remembers his 'effortless performances' in films

Actor Anil Kapoor paid tribute to Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, who died at the age of 95. Taking to his X account, he shared a series of pictures of Gene along with a note. In it, he expressed that he is unable to process the fact that "the world no longer" has Gene in it. (Also Read | ‘Send someone quick, they are not moving’: Emotional 911 call made from Gene Hackman's home released) Anil Kapoor spoke about Gene Hackman on X.

"Cannot believe the world no longer has Gene Hackman in it... His effortless performances in films like The French Connection, Unforgiven and The Firm are just a few times the world witnessed his genius. A true legend whose legacy will live on. Rest in peace," read his X post.

The Oscar-winning actor, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were all found dead at their New Mexico home, authorities have confirmed.

The office of Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed their deaths to Variety. There is no immediate indication of foul play, according to authorities, though the Sheriff's office did not immediately provide a cause of death.

"All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant," the sheriff told the Santa Fe New Mexican. The statement came before authorities had positively identified the pair, according to the publication. "I want to assure the community and neighbourhood that there's no immediate danger to anyone."

One of the industry's most honoured performers, Gene, 95, was a five-time Oscar nominee who starred in dozens of films. He received two Oscar wins for The French Connection and Unforgiven. He had also won two BAFTA Awards and four Golden Globes.

Gene always had a surprise hit up his sleeve, as in films like The French Connection II, The Firm, and even The Poseidon Adventure.

Gene delivered an impressive array of performances that have only grown in stature over time. His portrayal of Harry Caul in Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation is as strong and well-delineated now as when the film debuted in 1974. The same is true of his stoic promoter in the Michael Ritchie ski film Downhill Racer.

In 1990, around the time he and Betsy made Santa Fe their home, Gene underwent angioplasty due to congestive heart failure. He continued to work as a screen actor for 14 years, according to Variety.

Gene also penned three novels with undersea archaeologist Daniel Lenihan: Wake of the Perdido Star (1999), Justice for None (2004), and Escape from Andersonville (2008). His 2011 work, Payback at Morning Peak, was a solo effort.

He was married twice and had three children. His first marriage to Faye Maltese lasted 30 years, from 1956 to 1986. Gene married Betsy in 1991. Betsy was a classical pianist.