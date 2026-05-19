Anil Kapoor recalls simple 30-minute wedding with wife Sunita on their 42nd anniversary: ‘No honeymoon, no fanfare’

On Tuesday, Anil took to Instagram and shared several candid pictures with Sunita to wish her on their anniversary. One of the photos was from their wedding, while the others captured moments from their journey together over the years. Along with the pictures, he also shared a heartfelt note expressing his love and gratitude towards Sunita for always standing by him and supporting him through every phase of life.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd wedding anniversary and 53 years of togetherness with wife Sunita Kapoor today. On the occasion, the actor looked back at their simple wedding ceremony and penned a heartfelt note for his wife on social media.

He reminisced about their wedding day and wrote, “42 years of marriage. 53 years of togetherness. And somehow, every single year feels more full than the last. It was the simplest wedding, done in about thirty minutes, no honeymoon, no fanfare. Just our parents, a few close ones, and the two of us. I never imagined that thirty minutes would turn into fifty-three years. As they say, marriages are made in heaven. Ours definitely was.”

Anil further added, “I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it, you are the reason everything works. The reason I could chase every dream, take every risk, show up on every set. Because I always knew you were holding everything together, with grace and with love. Thank you for choosing me, every single day, for 53 years. I don’t take a single one for granted. To my best friend, my partner, my everything, Happy Anniversary, my love. Here’s to forever still ahead of us.”

Several celebrities, including Chunky Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, congratulated the couple in the comments section. Their daughter Rhea Kapoor also re-shared Anil’s post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Anniversary parents.”

About Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s love story Anil and Sunita’s love story began in the late 1970s, long before the actor became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Sunita, a former model, was already well known in the fashion world when she met Anil. Their first interaction reportedly happened through a prank phone call arranged by mutual friends.

Anil later revealed that he was instantly drawn to Sunita’s voice and eventually met her at Raj Kapoor’s house, where he found her extremely attractive. Their friendship gradually turned into love, and the couple dated for nearly a decade before tying the knot in 1984.

In an earlier interaction with Humans of Bombay, Anil had shared that unlike films, he never formally asked Sunita to be his girlfriend because they both “just knew”. They got married in 1984 after dating for 10 years.