Anil Kapoor shares pics of a sea of fans who witnessed Jugjugg Jeeyo trailer launch, thanks them

Anil Kapoor, along with his Jugjugg Jeeyo co-stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, and producer Karan Johar, launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Sunday. It was quite a sight to see hundreds of fans gather under one roof for the trailer launch amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Later, Anil shared several pictures from the event on his Instagram Stories. Also read: JugJugg Jeeyo trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor have an unexpected family reunion. Watch

Anil shared a few pictures of the massive crowd on his Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture of him and the other actors, he wrote, “Thank you for all the love for the Jugjugg Jeeyo trailer. From our family to yours. See you in theatres on the 24th June.”

Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared a glimpse of the event on Instagram Stories.

Varun also shared a glimpse of the crowd. The actor walked through the barricades, and jumped over it to reach the stage.

The Jugjugg Jeeyo trailer was shared on social media with the caption, “A family is built on love, laughter, tears, forgiveness and togetherness! Experience all of it at the same time with this special parivaar and their reunion filled with surprises!” The trailer begins with Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan celebrating their wedding, but things take an unexpected turn when they decide to divorce but keep their decision a secret from their families. Things get complicated, when Varun learns that even his father is thinking of divorcing his mother as he is in love with another woman.

Neetu, who plays Anil's wife in the film said during the trailer launch that the film is the perfect project to end her nine-year sabbatical from acting, a decision she believes her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, would have been happy about. "This has been the best experience for me. It helped me with whatever circumstances I was going through. I really thank Karan and Raj for guiding me, I thank the cast for supporting me. This was a new place for me. Everyone was nice, special. I'm proud of the film," she told reporters at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON