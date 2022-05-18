Anil Kapoor shoots with Marvel’s Hawkeye Jeremy Renner for upcoming project in Rajasthan. See pics

Even though they were part of Mission Impossible- Ghost Protocol back in 2011, Anil Kapoor and Jeremy Renner did not appear together on screen then. Well, that is all set to be rectified now. The two actors were spotted shooting for an upcoming project in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Tuesday. Jeremy is currently in India to shoot his upcoming Disney+ reality series Rennervations and it is being speculated that Anil has been roped in for the same. Also read: Marvel star Jeremy Renner visits India, plays gully cricket in Rajasthan; fans excited to see Hawkeye with a bat. Watch

Jeremy has worked in a number of critically-acclaimed and commercially successful films over the years. He is best known for his role as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he has played in all the Avengers films and the recent web series Hawkeye. The actor recently posted a picture of himself playing cricket with kids in Alwar, and also shared a video of himself indicating he was in India to film Rennervations.

On Wednesday, multiple fans and accounts on social media shared pictures and videos of Jeremy being joined by Anil Kapoor in Rajasthan as they shot together. Pictures shared by a fan account show Anil Kapoor and Jeremy standing together surrounded by people. Many school children can be seen in the background. In other pictures, Jeremy can be seen shooting outdoors and waving to fans clicking pictures of him. In a video shared by a fan from Alwar, Anil is standing leaning on a wall with a crew member holding a fan for him to help him beat the heat. As per the video’s caption, he shot at Dholagarhi Devi Temple in Alwar. In other videos and pictures form the shoot, both Jeremy and Anil were shooting at what appeared to be a school.

Anil Kapoor and Jeremy Renner shooting and clicking pictures with a fan in Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, Jeremy shared a picture of himself playing cricket with a bunch of kids and captioned it, "What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!" He added emojis of a red heart, folded hands, and smiling face. He geotagged the picture at Alwar, Rajasthan. The picture showed him swinging the bat as he played a cricket match with local kids. Several kids watched the game from the roof of a nearby building.

Jeremy also shared a video on his Twitter account that showed him travelling in a car with a sloth bear soft toy hanging out from his pocket. He captioned it, "Long travel day … but 24 hrs of new shared experiences !! #rennervations #india." Rennervations is an upcoming renovation-based reality series on Disney+ which will see Jeremy ‘giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs’.

Jeremy is the latest Avenger to visit India. In the past, his co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans had both been to the country. Chris had shot Netflix’s Extraction in Ahmedabad. The film also starred Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Pankaj Tripathi.

