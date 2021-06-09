Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor wishes daughter Sonam Kapoor on her birthday with childhood pics, she says 'daddy miss you'
bollywood

Anil Kapoor wishes daughter Sonam Kapoor on her birthday with childhood pics, she says 'daddy miss you'

Actor Anil Kapoor has shared a birthday post for daughter Sonam Kapoor. Check them out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday on Wednesday and her dad, actor Anil Kapoor has shared throwback pics from her childhood.

Actor Anil Kapoor has shared some of the cutest throwback pictures to wish daughter Sonam Kapoor on her birthday on Wednesday. One of the pictures shows Anil holding Sonam in his lap.

The picture also features his wife Sunita. Another picture is from one of Sonam's birthdays and she can be seen eagerly looking at her birthday cake. She is surrounded by her parents, her sister Rhea Kapoor, and a bunch of kids, perhaps gathered to celebrate her birthday. Anil shared one more picture, which is also from one of Sonam's birthdays. Sunita holds Sonam in her arms while Anil touches her forehead. Sonam is dressed in a red lehenga choli paired with matching dupatta for the picture.

Anil shared the pictures of the birthday girl and wrote, "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you."

Adding that he could not be with her for the birthday, Anil further wrote, "I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!" While Sunita dropped heart emojis on the post, Sonam commented, "Love you so so much daddy miss you more than anything else."

Earlier on Tuesday, Sonam shared a few pictures from a photoshoot and wrote, "I trust the next chapter… because I know the author!" Late in the night, she shared a bunch of pictures of herself and husband Anand Ahuja. She also posted pictures of the flowers and balloons she received from her sister Rhea.

Also read: Kangana visits partially demolished Mumbai office: 'Let me do my work'

Anand also posted a few pictures with Sonam on her birthday and captioned them as, "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonam kapoor ahuja birthday sonam kapoor sonam kapoor ahuja anil kapoor

Related Stories

tv

Neelam Kothari gets emotional after watching husband Samir Soni recall their first meeting on Super Dancer. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:00 AM IST
tv

When ‘Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan’ turned up at Indian Idol audition, mimicked Anu Malik. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:00 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP