Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film collects 13.95 crore already, sells 5 lakh tickets across India

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 1. As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Animal has already minted ₹13.95 crore in advance bookings. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt supported him during intense Animal shoot: ‘I was scared as an actor’) Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

Animal advance booking

The hype around Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is increasing with each passing day. The film is also expected to perform well at the box office. Now, the latest report by Sacnilk.com states that 5,04, 078 tickets have been sold across 8,850 shows in India. This amounts the advance ticket sales to ₹13.95 crore across all theatres and languages in India.

As per the report, Animal's Telugu version has done a business of ₹1.5 crore and sold 99917 tickets for 993 shows, so far, for Animal's day 1. Animal in Tamil has sold 1511 tickets across 87 shows, and 1532 tickets for its Kannada version in 24 shows, taking the India total for Animal's advance box office collection for day 1 to ₹13.95 crore with 8850 shows.

Meanwhile, as per the latest booking update shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Animal has already sold 2,03,000 tickets. He tweeted, “Animal is all set to embark on a FLYING START… CROSSES 2 LAC MARK AT NATIONAL CHAINS… Advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: [Friday] Day 1 tickets sold. #PVRInox: 1,61,000, #Cinepolis: 42,000 Total: 2,03,000 tickets sold." Including the single screens all over India, the films has surpassed the advance booking of 5 lakh tickets.

About Animal

The makers unveiled the film's official trailer a few days ago, which received a massive response from the fans. The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his abusive upbringing during his younger age. Animal is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The pan-India film will clash with Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. Vicky Kaushal takes charge as war hero Sam Manekshaw in the biopic, which also features Fatima Sana Shaikh as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Silloo, Sam's wife.

