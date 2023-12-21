Animal box office collection day 20: Ranbir Kapoor film dips to 5 crore as it wraps up theatrical run

Animal box office collection: The Ranbir Kapoor film had been experiencing a dip in numbers ever since it entered its third week. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film fell down further on Wednesday with collection of ₹5 crore, as per early estimates indicated in a report by Sacnilk.com. Animal currently stands at nett India collection of ₹528.69 crore. Also read: Salaar collects ₹30 crore in advance bookings, Dunki trails behind at ₹15 crore Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

Animal box office

The collection is expected to be much lower on Thursday which saw the release of Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, Dunki. Animal's lifetime run may also possibly come to an end as Prabhas' Salaar, too, is releasing on Friday. As per the report, Animal witnessed 11.58% occupancy for Hindi shows and 18.19% occupancy for Telugu shows.

At the worldwide box office, Animal stands close to ₹850 crore gross after almost three weeks of its release.

Animal is among the highest-grossing Indian films this year. It has been called out for its allegedly misogynistic and extremely violent content but Vanga has expressed his disagreement over the same. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

Animal sequel

Looking at the massive commercial success of Animal, production banner T-Series officially announced the sequel of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, titled Animal Park. The film's post credits scene teases a sequel with the same title, in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Vanga for three films -- Animal Park, Prabhas' starrer Spirit and one film with Allu Arjun. A post from the banner's official Instagram handle read: "It's a partnership built on trust, fuelled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders--Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga--the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal."

Talking about working with Bhushan Kumar, Vanga said, "The kind of freedom he (Bhushan Kumar) gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs."

