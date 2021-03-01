Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's father-son angsty action drama gets Dusshera 2022 release
The stars of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal have shared the release date of the upcoming movie. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra with Bobby Deol, the film seems to be an angsty family drama packed with action and a lot of rage, not unlike Vanga's first Hindi project, Kabir Singh.
Anil wrote in his Twitter post that the film will be out on Dussehra 2022. "ANIMAL Coming Dussehra 2022! #RanbirKapoor @ParineetiChopra @thedeol Directed by @imvangasandeep," he wrote.
In an audio teaser shared on social media in January, Ranbir was heard speaking to his father, possibly played by Anil in the movie. He tells him how, in their next life, he will be born as the father while he will be the son. Then, he would show him how one should really love their children. Towards the end of the teaser, one can hear the relentless firing of guns in the background.
Vanga had courted controversy with the release of his last Hindi film Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. He was called out for allegedly glamourising toxic male behaviour on social media. His protagonist was shown to be a drug addict doctor with temper issues, who even slaps the woman he is in love with.
The filmmaker paid no heed to the criticism against his movie, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2019. When asked about the poor treatment of women in the film, Vanga had said, “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.”
Ranbir will also be seen in Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt and with Shraddha Kapoor in an untitled film by Luv Ranjan. Parineeti's last release was The Girl on the Train and Anil received praise for his performance in AK vs AK.
