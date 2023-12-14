close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Animal worldwide box office collection day 13: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer grosses over 772 crore so far

Animal worldwide box office collection day 13: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer grosses over 772 crore so far

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 14, 2023 01:58 PM IST

Animal worldwide box office collection day 13: The film will soon enter ₹800 crore club. Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol.

Animal worldwide box office collection day 13: The action drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, continues to do well in theatres globally during week two. As per the team of the film, Animal has grossed over 772 crore worldwide in 13 days of its release. Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor, the film was released worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. (Also Read | Animal box office collection day 13: Ranbir Kapoor film mints 10 crore, takes India total to 467 crore)

Ranbir Kapoor plays a violent character named Ranvijay Singh in Animal.
Animal global BO collection day 13

Taking to X on Sunday, the official account of the film, Animal The Film, shared a poster. It read, "Box office beast 13-day worldwide gross 772.33 crore." It captioned the post, “The box office beast #Animal roars on.”

As per Sacnilk.com on Thursday, the film has minted 467.84 crore so far in India since its release. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

Reaction to Animal

Though the film is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have criticised the film, calling it misogynistic and violent. The film was given A certificate by the CBFC in November.

Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, Bobby Deol had said about Animal, "There’s good and evil in every human being and what gets the evil out of you is some situation. As an actor, you think as a character. 'I’m doing nothing wrong, I’m right in whatever I do'. You forget how to judge what is right and wrong.”

About Animal

Animal showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's character Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Ranbir's character is obsessive about his father, and is seen threatening everybody, who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Animal is a three-hour-21-minute-long film. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film was released in theatres and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

